From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Youths under the auspices of Benue Youth Forum, BYF, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom, describing him as a courageous leader who loves his people.

President of the Forum, Comrade Terrence Kuanum made its position known during a courtesy call on the Governor at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Comrade Kuanum stated that Governor Ortom has demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities especially when the state was confronted by the invasion of Benue communities and killing of innocent people by Fulani herdsmen, stressing that the development made him a dependable leader of his people.

“We see you as a beacon of hope because you are not one of those leaders who abandone their people when they need them most,” Kuanum stated.”

The BYF President cited several attempts by the opposition to destabilise the Ortom administration through various means including court cases among others.

The youth group which pledged its support to the Governor to enable him succeed, said its activities are guided by laws of the country, pointing out that since January 2018, they have been involved in various struggles in defence of rights of the people.

Governor Ortom acknowledged the support of the youths during the trying times of the state, pointing out that they demonstrated uncommon love for their state when the people came under attacks last year.

He encouraged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the state by standing for the truth at all times, noting that their defence of the state was for their future and that of generations yet unborn.