Press Release

Re: Police Asked Me To Implicate Saraki Before I Could Be Released

…The Allegation is Untrue, Mischievous and Misleading

…A Cheap Blackmail and an Attempt to Cast Aspersion on Police Investigation

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to an online report of News break of 17th August 2018 credited to Samuel Ogundipe of Premium times captioned “Police Asked me to Implicate Saraki Before I could be Released “ the said Samuel Ogundipe is currently standing trial for the offences of theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents inimical to State/National Security that can jeopardize peace, breakdown of law and order and capable of precipitating crisis in the country.

The Force wishes to reiterate that Mr. Samuel Ogundipe was arrested on the 14th of August, 2018 and on completion of Preliminary Investigation, he was arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction in the FCT in less than Twenty Four (24) Hours of his arrest. He was remanded to Police custody and the case was adjourned to Monday, 20th August, 2018, but the matter came up in court today and he was granted bail. During the course of his interrogation, at no time did any of the investigators mentioned Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President Federal Republic of Nigeria or asked Samuel Ogundipe to implicate Saraki before he could be released. There are video and audio records of the whole interrogation, which include the confessions of Samuel Ogundipe and his criminal roles in the commission of the crime for which he is being prosecuted. These will be tendered in evidence in court at the appropriate time. Consequently, the Force implores members of the general public to disregard and discountenance in entirety that the Police asked Samuel Ogundipe to implicate Saraki before he could be released. It is also untrue, and a blatant misrepresentation of facts that Samuel Ogundipe was subjected to any form of brutalities, psychological or real torture while he was in the custody of the Nigeria Police Force. The Force would not be deterred from carrying out its statutory duties in ensuring that the rule of law and its supremacy prevails in all matters.

Ag. DCP Jimoh O Moshood

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA