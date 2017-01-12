Lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate on Thursday told newly appointed Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan that they do not want him to run the senate.

The lawmakers who spoke through their leader, Godswill Akpabio told Lawan not to nurse the ambition of running the Senate but leave the task to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Ahmed Lawan who represents Yobe North took over from his counterpart from the Northeast, Ali Ndume on Tuesday.

He has always been the preferred candidate of his All Progressives Congress (APC) for the senate Presidency, a position he lost in 2015 to Saraki in the contestation for power that ensued.

Akpabio on behalf of PDP Caucus congratulates Lawan.

He told him to ensure PDP lawmakers are always carried along in all of his dealings in exchange for their maximize support but with a caveat not to dream of taking over Saraki’s job.

He said he hope that with his appointment as the new Senate Leader, the bickering and grumbling which had characterised the 8th Senate would stop.

Earlier, Ahmed Lawan who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

He promised to deliver on the new task that has fallen on his shoulders.

In response, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, congratulated Ahmed Lawan, his one time adversary he is now compelled to work with.