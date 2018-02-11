–

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state Independent Electoral Commission KANSIEC had declared All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday local government election.

Declaring the results at a press conference at the KANSIEC headquarters in Sunday, Chairman of the commission Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka said the ruling APC swept all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats.

According to him, security reports received during and after the council poll, shows that no arrest was made nor any violence recorded as the election ended peacefully.

Prof. Sheka said that 25 political parties, including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which featured one chairmanship candidate, participated in the just concluded council election.

Sheka who acknowledged the challenges and success that characterized the conduct of the election however dismissed allegations of alleged malpractises insisted the action was the handwork of mischieve makers.

The Chairman who acknowledged the delayed in the comencement of the election in almost all the polling units attributed the shortcomings to late arrival of sensitive materials which were ordered from China.

He explained that the commission had to immediately sort for alternative measure by contacting Ethopia Ambassador in Nigeria to facilitate the use of Ethiopian airlines to convey the last consignment of the electoral materials back to the country.

The KANSIEC chairman, who revealed that the commission received N600million from the state government for the payment of 35,000 ad-hoc staff and 44 presiding officers engaged across the local councils.

Sheka who reaffirmed the nuetranity of KANSIEC in the just concluded council election maintained that ” I will not hesitate to declare any other party winner if any candidate from other political parties had won the election because we are not against nor in favour of any particular party”.