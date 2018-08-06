DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ex-APC Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi, Now Spokesman Of CUPP

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has been appointed spokesman of the newly formed Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) seeking to wrestle power from the APC in 2019.

Abdulllahi, who recently resigned from his position as the spokesperson of the ruling party, was announced as the head of the Media and Publicity committee, which includes Kazeem Afegbua and Kola Ologbondiyan .

Abdullahi’s committee was among the several subcommittees inaugurated Monday in Abuja by the steering committee of CUPP.

–

Source: https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/08/06/ex-apc-publicity-secretary-abdullahi-now-spokesman-of-cupp/