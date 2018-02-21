DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Dana Mishap: Port Harcourt Int’l Airport Shuts Down

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Almost 50 air passengers yesterday escaped death after a Dana Air plane skidded the runway of the Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa at about 6.51pm.

The Dana plane with aircraft number 9j0363 was traveling from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

A statement from FAAN General Manager corporate affairs Henrietta Yakubu said no life was lost in the incident. She said all the passengers and crew members were safely evacuated by the airport emergency response team.

In the meantime, the Port Harcourt international airport Omagwa has been closed temporary following yesterday’s incident, an official of the airport told 247ureports.com that the passengers are advised to use alternative airports until the situation is resolved.

Available information indicate that the cancellation of the flight operations has affected flight schedules at the Port Harcourt international airport. One of such was a France airline that had to divert midair to another airport.

Meanwhile, accounts of what occured told by a passanger of the aircraft appear to differ significantly from the account of the FAAN General Manager. The passanger, a young male, indicated that the plane crashed. “There was no lights at the airport and the pilot lost all communication with the control tower at the airport” said the passanger who lamented bitterly about the fate of aviation in Nigeria. The passanger refused to avail his name to 247ureports.com.

More details later.