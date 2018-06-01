DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Sets Committee To Checkmate Northern Opposition

The presidential elections of 2019 may yield unexpected modifications to the democratic experience in Nigeria. This is following developments in around the Presidential villa concerning the preparations towards the presidential polls. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from a consortium of sources knowledgeable of the happenings within the Presidential circles indicate the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari along with a group of his close political lieutenants have adopted Machiavellian approach to the 2019 presidential election.

According to the information obtained, the President had become unsettled with the increasing eagerness for presidential aspirants from the Northern willing to join the contest to dethrone from the seat of President. The likes of David Mark, Ibrahim Shekarau, Governor Dankwanbo, Governor Tambuwal, Senator Kwankwaso, Abubakar Atiku, Sule Lamido, former PDP chairman Makarfi, former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, and others who had expressed interest in unseating the President is reported to worry the President and his men.

Our source revealed that the President, in attempts to halt the onslaught of ever increasing northern presidential aspirants decided on “harassment and intimidation” as the most viable means. A presidential committee was then set up.

The committee was tasked with identifying potential presidential aspirants from the northern part of Nigeria – and then to following up with intimidation utilizing the machineries available to the federal government – such as the anti-graft agencies and other security agencies. Governor Nasiru El Rufai was made to head the committee – which comprises of other members such as the Director General of DSS, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Chairman of ICPC, NSA, and others.

Our source further reveals that the increased spat of arrests and arraignments by the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] of recent weeks draws directly from the El Rufal Committee. The source pointed to the recent arrest and arraignment of Ibrahim Shekarau, the long jail sentence meted against the former Taraba State Governor and man-Friday to T. Y. Danjuma, Nyame as indicators of what awaits the remainder of the would-be presidential aspirants from the northern extraction.

It is recalled that the President was chastised by a large crowd in Kano State following the arraignment of the former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau on charges believed by many within legal circles as flimsy charges. Shekarau had recently declared his intention to contest for Presidency under the PDP. See video of the crowd below.

Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Kabiru who made his decision to unseat President Buhari public recently spoke on his indifference to the tendency for the anti-graft agencies to intimidate presidential aspirants. The former minister said “he was not scared of arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – that immediately he left office in 2015, he was investigated by the anti-corruption agency but nothing was found on him.”

Nonetheless, the threat of arrests and harassment lingers against would-be aspirants from the north. Many have abandoned their quest in fear while others have escaped the country for safer countries. It will remain uncertain how the committee will effectively deter all would-be aspirants from contesting.

It is understood the continued persecution against Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district stems out of Melaye’s alignment with Abubakar Atiku and Bukola Saraki. The President’s body language towards to the supposed police management of Dino Melaye’s arrest and arraignment points to the harrassment agenda against all future political threats. Similar harrassment via the EFCC had been served the former Senate president, David Mark following his brief romance with the idea of becoming a presidential aspirant. The same was served Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.