63 Persons Benefit From 2m Social Intervention Scheme In Kano

By Yakubu Salisu, A Kano

The Kano State government has disbursed the sum of 2 million naira to 63 persons in need in the state on Tuesday.

The sum disbursed through the state’s ministry of women affairs and social development as part of of the first round of its social intervention scheme is aimed at alleviating poverty among the people.

Presenting the cash package to the 63 beneficiaries which comprised of both male and female, the honorable commissioner ministry of women affairs and social development Hajiya Yardada Mai Kano Bitchi said that, the state government deemed it necessary to support the beneficiaries in other to minimize the level of poverty among the people.

According to her, any society where hardship thrives without any form of support from the government to assist the people, is faced with quite a number of social vices. That such moves by the his excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will go along way to assist the people in settling some of their immediate needs ranging from house rent, school fees, medical bills and many more.

” considering the increasing number of financial constraints our people are faced with, the ministry wrote to the state governor to intervene and here we are today disbursing the amount his excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has set aside for them. The well fare of the populace of course is our responsibility”

” The ministry is also planning on another around of intervention scheme during which food items would be distributed to selected persons in need of such. All, as part of strategies to eradicate poverty in the state. And we hope the beneficiaries would use the package in solving their immediate needs”

Among those assisted include a mother with triplets in need of assistance to cater for her babies as well as those in need of medical assistance among others.