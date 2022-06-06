Ondo Attack is Satanic, Soludo Says, Bans Public Donations

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has condemned the last Sunday attack by gunmen in on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where unidentified gummen bombed up the church during Sunday service.

Describing the attack as satanic, Governor Soludo, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, said such attack on innocent worshippers amounted to a declaration of war against the country and her innocent citizens by terrorist elements.

He decried the rising incidences of attacks against Nigerians by criminal elements, stressing that the hoodlums should no longer be allowed to get away with their nefarious acts.

Soludo said; “The rising spate of attacks on innocent citizens by gunmen and other criminal elements, calls for more committed action by all and sundry to nip the unfortunate trend in the buds.

“The attack on St, Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, can rightly be described as willful declaration of war on Nigeria and her citizens by faceless criminals. It is cowardly and satanic, being directed against innocent worshippers.

“The undesirable elements behind these ungodly actions should not be allowed to have their way. It is time to rise up to them.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra State, I extend my sincere condolence to the families of the victims of the attack. I also sympathise with the parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and the Catholic Diocese of Ondo over the unfortunate incident.

“Equally, I commiserate with my brother Governor, His Excellency, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors Forum, (SGF), the people and the Government of Ondo State, over the unwarranted attack.

“I urge the Federal Government and Ondo State Government to do whatever possible to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.”

In a related development, Governor Soludo has banned public officials serving under his government from making public donations at public functions.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service to mark the end of the 2nd Session of the 5th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Amichi, held at St Peter’s Church, Amichi, Nnewi South Council Area; Governor Soludo said the ban was part of his administration’s proactive effort to fight corruption, as well as enhance probity and transparency in line with stipulated codes of conduct.

While calling on everyone to join hands to address the issues of security and environment, the Governor also challenged the Body of Christ to synergize and stand firm against idolatry which many people are gradually falling back to, especially the masterminders of evil in the society.

Presiding over the synod, themed “Strangers and Pilgrims in the World: Our Christian Status”, the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor reminded Governor Soludo that Ndi Anambra repose huge trust on his capacity, competence and experience to deliver on his mandate and campaign promises to the people of the state, and assured him of church’s continuous support and prayers at all times.