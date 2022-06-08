I Will Give All My Best To Ensure PDP Retain Bauchi- Says Atiku As Gov Bala Mohammed Leads Bauchi Stakeholders To Congratulate Him

Advertisement

Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his support to Governor Bala Mohammed adding that he will give all his best to ensure the Party retains Bauchi State in forthcoming election.

Waziri was speaking when he received in audience the Bauchi State PDP stakeholders led by Governor Bala who were at his Abuja residence to congratulate him over his recent victory as the Party’s presidential candidate.

According to the former VP, Bauchi State has under the leadership of Bala Mohammed witnessed tremendous transformation in the areas of infrastructure in addition to provision of dividends of democracy to citizens, adding he will continue to be supportive to the governor.

Earlier speaking, Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who described Atiku’s pedigree and profile as matchless to any other candidate, said they were at his residence to formally congratulate and reiterate support to him.

Mohammed added that Nigerians believe in the PDP and the emergence of Atiku will actualize the aspiration of citizens in addition to rescuing Nigeria from the maladministration of the present administration.