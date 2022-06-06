Bauchi South NNPP Senatorial Aspirant Withdraws For Gumau

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Ahead of the primary election of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) Bauchi South Senatorial District, one of the party aspirant, Musa Babangida Maijama’a has withdrawn his aspiration because of Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

Senator Gumau is the incumbent Senator occupying the seat,he contested for the sear under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC and lost to Shehu Buba and he decamped to NNPP to contest again.

Maijama’a told journalists on Sunday over the development, stated that he withdrew his aspiration in the interest of unity of the party.

“For a few days now, we have been discussing and talking on the need for unity of purpose in the NNPP and it has led us to this situation. I feel that the best thing is for me to withdraw”

“Three of us are in the race for ticket of the party, my feelings is that, we don’t have to go to the extent of the primaries, I have therefore withdrawn from the race and consultations will continue to see that we reached a consensus.”

“I am talking to the other person to see how we can convince him to also withdraw his aspiration so that we will have a consensus candidate in the person of Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau” he said

Maijama’a said that that he stepped down for the incumbent Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Lawan Yahaya Gumau considering his experience having represented the area in the last 6 years.

“My intention is how to make the NNPP the best alternative to the dominance of APC and PDP. We want the voters to have a better choice in the coming elections. In Bauchi state, our aim is to win all the political office and establish government”, he added

Maijama’a called on all party members to ensure that they did everything in the best interest of the party because according to him, “individual interests will not take us anywhere near victory.”