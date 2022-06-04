AEDC attributes instability of electricity supply to reduced load allocation

Advertisement

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the instability of electricity supply to reduced load allocation in it’s franchise area.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the company was aware that the instability of electricity supply had persisted.

According to him, AEDC’s allocation is currently 228.65 Megawatts (MW) which is significantly lower than the average allocation of 650MW during optimal generation period.

”AEDC wishes to assure its customers that allocation received by the company will be equitably distributed while all stakeholders relentlessly work towards a lasting solution.

”We sincerely regret the inconveniences and appeal for your usual understanding,”he said.