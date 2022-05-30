Sit-at-home: Gummen Strike Again, Kill Policeman in Ogidi, Anambra (Video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Hoodlums suspected to be gummen have struck again in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and gunned down a policeman on patrol duty.

The incidents, according to reports, happened on Sunday at Ogidi Town Hall, Umuru Village, Ogidi.

An amateur social media video that emerged from the scene of the attack shows the villagers sympathetically surround the corpse of the policeman lying in the pool of his blood at the centre of the road, while also discussing the attack and how it happened.

It was gathered that the policeman was also dispossessed of his arm by the gummen who fled after releasing some more sporadic gunshots into the air.

Some of the villagers posited that the attack was the gummen’s pattern to herald the Monday sit-at-home in the state.

Shortly after the attack, the gathered villagers were dispersed in just a twinkle of an eye, as one of them raised an alarm of the unexpected return of the gummen to the scene, which was confirmed by and greeted with some more heavy gunshots that forced everyone to immediately take to his heel, while those on bikes abandoned their motorcycles, as they all scampered for their lives and dear safety.

Confirming the attack, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the incident happened along Abatete Expressway, Ogidi, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

In a statement to newsmen on Monday, Ikenga said: “Information before me states that on 29/05/2022 at about 12:50pm, Police Operatives on Observation Patrol along Abatete expressway, Ogidi, engaged some armed hoodlums. Unfortunately, during the gun duel, one of the police operatives was fatally wounded, while the superior fire of the Police made the gunmen flee the scene.

“Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing, and patrol has been intensified in the area.

Further development shall be communicated please.”