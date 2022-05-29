Mrs Obiano Wins APGA Anambra North Senatorial Primaries

Advertisement



By Emeka Ozumba

The wife of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, and founder of the charity organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has emerged winner of what is seen as the most hard-fought battle for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Primaries for Anambra North Senatorial seat held on May 28th, 2022, at the Onitsha North Local Government Area Headquarters. The Primaries was earlier scheduled to hold yesterday at Anambra East Local Government Headquarters but was moved for what was described as security concerns.

Mrs Obiano’s Polled 152 votes to beat her closest rival, former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Primus Odili who got 120 votes.Other contestants were former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Chief Tony Nnachetta, 2 votes and Hon Sam Onwuteaka, 2 votes.

A breakdown of the vote count between Osodieme and Chief Odili according to the LGAs in the Senatorial District are as follows:

Anambra East: Mrs Obiano 2; Primus 36

Anambra West: Mrs Obiano 1; Primus 29 Ayamelum: Mrs Obiano 20; Primus 11 Ogbaru: Mrs Obiano 23; Primus 23 Onitsha North: Mrs Obiano 30; Primus 14 Onitsha South: Mrs Obiano 33; Primus 7 Oyi: Mrs Obiano 43; Primus 0

TOTAL:

*Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano=152

Chief Primus Odili =120

Chief Tony Nnacheta=2

Hon Sam Onwuteaka=2

Confirming the outcome, Chief John Udemba, a member of Mrs Obiano’s Campaign Team, said that Osodieme was a First Lady of the grassroots who touched many lives, and attributed the outcome to God’s grace and hardwork of a dedicated team as well as the massive support and encouragement of people from across the Senatorial District.

The former First Lady’s victory at the Primaries was particularly thrilling because the opposition was made up of elements from her husband’s administration who were unarguably her mentees few months earlier.