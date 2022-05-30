Gov Bala Mohammed’s loss in PDP Presidential primary election is God’s will – Bibi Dogo

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A founding Member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Mallam Bibi Dogo has explained that the defeat of Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir in the last PDP Preasidejtila Primary election is God’s will.

Bibi Dogo told newsmen on Monday in Bauchi that the party, Democracts and those who knows what it takes to participate in the Party Presidential Primarues knowsthat Governor Bala has done his best abd he proved to be a digital and professional democrat, a true son of Bauchi abd Nigeria who believe in the development of democracy and a man who is always committed to see to the succes of PDP in the country.

He said: we are not disturbed; Bala have been contesting and winning the election this was the first time he lost an election its not lost its an added experience, an added advantage, we thank the Almighty Allah he stood his ground up to the end of the contest which makes the primary election an exhibition of luck and democracy.

Bibi Dogo“My thanks go to those who voted for Bala and those who didn’t vote for Bala,we are grateful to all Nigerians for their support and prayers to Governor Bala ” He advised the party’s leadership to unite all PDP family and consider experience and competence in order to win the 2023 general elections, and I want to advice Governor Bala not to see himself as he failed rather to see himself as one who is submissive to the will of Allah abd one who is always ready with all humility to serve humanity.