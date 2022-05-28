2023: Only Female Rep in Oyo, Akande-Sadipe, Defeats Four Aspirants to Run for Second Term

Advertisement

A member of the House of Representatives and only female Federal lawmaker from Oyo State, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Friday, 27th May 2022 was declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress contest for the ticket of Oluyole Federal Constituency.

She defeated four Aspirants: Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye; Hon. Sumbo Olugbemi; Hon. Kehinde Olaosebikan and Hon. Adegboyega Rasheed to clinch the keenly contested party ticket, held at Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN Ibadan, the official venue submitted by the State Party Headquarters to INEC.

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, currently represents Oluyole Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

A total of Thirty-nine (39) of the 50 delegates drawn from 10 wards of Oluyole Local Government came out for the primary election after a successful accreditation by the state returning officer.

In her acceptance speech, Akande-Sadipe appreciated the electoral committee and all delegates for finding her worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

She applauded the Oyo State Executive of the APC, led by Hon. Isaac Omodewu, all party faithful and observers for their efforts and support.

“God first in everything. All glory and honor to the Almighty. This victory is an affirmation of your love for my contributions to the development of Oluyole Federal Constituency. It stresses further the importance of continuity”, she said.

“In all facets, my constituents should expect more from me, I will not disappoint or betray the confidence reposed in me”, she added.

She berated the heavy mobilisation of thugs by her opponents to disrupt the event, adding that despite this, the event was held successfully after a long delay.