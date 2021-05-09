Advertisement

Mr Ogusbaba Ogude, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Talent Development to Delta State Governor, has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on his talent development initiatives in the state.

Ogude gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Okowa had repositioned Delta State through talent development.

Ogude expressed the readiness of the administration to harness the rich pool of talents in the state particularly in the entertainment industry.

He said that the recent unveiling of the First Edition of “Made in Delta Talent Search” was a pointer to the Governor’s readiness to develop talents.

Ogude said the contest is slated for May 13 and 10 and winners will go home with N5 million worth of contracts, wardrobe allowance and a platform to showcase their talents to the world.

He said the initiative was to build an economy that would be able to absorb the shock of a shortfall in oil prices as Delta prepared its economy for the post-oil era.

The SSA who is also a comedian, stated that the state was poised for talent development, adding that it would bring together veterans and professionals from across the country.

Ogude said those to be invited would be in the fields of comedy, music and filmmaking, to help achieve the vision of discovering, developing and promoting raw talents in the state.

He described Delta State as the home of raw talents in Nigeria and Africa, adding that the government was determined to make it an entertainment hub in Nigeria.