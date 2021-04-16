Advertisement

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has urged Nigerians to be safety conscious during the Easter celebration with appeals to drivers to drive defensively by observing traffic rules and regulations to achieve the goal of zero fatality during the festivity. This was contained in the Corps Marshal’s Easter message in which he described Easter season as a critical period when increased human and vehicular movements across the country put enormous pressure on the FRSC to effectively contain the traffic upsurge.

According to the press release signed by the FRSC Head of Public Education, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem over the weekend, the Corps Marshal particularly appealed to motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, assuring that appropriate measures have been put in place through massive deployments of personnel and logistics across the nation to give succour to road travelers. He further disclosed that towards ensuring public sensitisation during the celebration, FRSC has held mega rallies across the country where issues of road safety during the festive period dominated the interactive sessions.

“As part of the public sensitisation initiatives of the Corps during festive periods, a special Easter Mega Rally was held in Abuja and across the Federation to remind members of the public on their safety expectations during and after the Easter celebration,” the Corps Marshal stated. He further noted that the objectives of this year’s Easter special operations are to ensure zero fatality through public awareness creation and enforcement which would ensure prompt removal of obstructions, enforcement of speeding, overloading, seatbelt offences, violations on use of mobile phone while driving and lane indiscipline.

“With the adequate deployments of our personnel and logistics to effectively cover all the road networks in the country as well as the identified black spots, it’s our hope that our goal of zero fatality during the Easter celebration will be achieved,” Oyeyemi added. While congratulating the Christians on the Easter celebration, the Corps Marshal reassures all Nigerians that FRSC will continue to work hard to restore sanity to the road environments, not only during the Easter celebration, but beyond the festivity.

The FRSC spokesman further disclosed that the Corps’ Call centre and other rescue facilities across the country have been appropriately mobilised to receive distress calls and render support to the road travelers. He urged members of the public not to hesitate to call the FRSC toll free line:122 or the studios of the National Traffic Radio through: 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response.

The FRSC Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians safe and happy Easter celebration.