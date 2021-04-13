Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A key frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the fast approaching Nov 6,2021 Governorship election in Anambra state, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo has shocked many including his party members when he acknowledged before journalists that Gov Willie Obiano has all the rights to support and promote any of the aspirants who he wishes as successor.

Nwankpo who stated this during a media interaction with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists at his Agu-Awka Campaign Headquarters.

According to him, “…Gov Obiano has all the rights to promote a successor. So there’s nothing wrong in him trying to promote the cause of Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who is one of the aspirants. That is in order.

He also admitted being “aware of some unconfirmed reports making the rounds that there was a commitment in that regards between the two long before now. And if I was in any of their shoes I would as a man of principle and honour done what they are doing.

“But the matter is not entirely about the two. It’s about the party and it’s future, the APGA members, as well as the established electoral laws/guidelines that made provision for an open transparent party primary to elect the party’s flag bearer. Am in the race because, with due respect the issue is not entirely in the governor’s control.

“Even his name, ‘Maduaburochukwu’, Nwankpo went on, says it all. It means that there was a deep history behind Gov Obiano’s birth which made his parents gave a name that reminds mankind that ‘no one is God’.

As a man of honour and distinction, I sincerely urge our people not to push him into going out of his way to play God. Because am sure that he does not in any way confuse himself with God.

“At the last count we have more than five other aspirants and I know that if the report making the round was anything to go bye, then no one would bother to waste his resources coming out at all. And that would have been the easiest and fastest way to destroy our party. I know no one would like to do that at all. We are anxiously awaiting an open, acceptable and transparent party primary. After all, our party is going to start sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms soon. They did not print only one form. We are really in a democracy and our governor is a product of democracy.”

While fielding questions from the journalists, Nwankpo disclosed that as governor he was not going to borrow any foreign loan, “because history shows that such loans has never helped any developing economy. It’s on record that the United States of America became rich through internal savings, and China also never borrowed money from any foreign nation. I will create windows to raise money internally. No borrowing!”, he stated.