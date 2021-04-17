Advertisement

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Delta, Uchechukwu Wihioka, has advised the newly elected state executive officers of Special Marshals to carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism.

Wihioka gave the advice on Saturday at the election of the state executives of the Special Marshals held at the FRSC Sector Command in Asaba.

He urged them to discharge their duties responsibly and work selflessly for the good and development of the state.

“As the word connotes, you are special people, highly respected Nigerians with integrity. Special Marshals are volunteers, and are out to save lives, and complement the FRSC’s roles.

“You should improve on your activities of saving lives on Nigerian roads, especially in Delta State, and as well, look at what can be done to improve on everything relating to your activities in this command.

“You should improve on rescue, enforcement and public education of motorists within and around your various unit commands,” he said.

Also, Chief Kennedy Idolor, the newly elected State Coordinator of Special Marshals, urged them to reawaken their consciences on the daily activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 special marshal executives (units/states) were elected.