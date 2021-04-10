Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has frowned at the embarrassing use of his name by aspirants in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election in November 2021, warning all concerned to note his displeasure.

Umahi said this while addressing the media in Abakaliki on Monday.

Governor Umahi stated that he’ll not interfere in the internal democracy of APC Anambra in the nomination of a credible flag bearer for the 6th November governorship election in the State.

It will be recalled that an aspirant from the All Progressives Congress APC has been sponsoring reports of Umahi’s endorsement following what ordinarily was a courtesy call by him, on the Governor recently.