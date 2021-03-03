Advertisement

Middle Belt Forum Kaduna State Chapter Press Statement 2/3/2021

The attention of Middle Belt Forum has been drawn to a call by some group of people calling for block of food supply to the southern part of the country and hereby state as follows!!–

All ethnic Nationalities within the Middle Belt region comprising of youths, Farmers, Traders Artisans e.t.c from Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Plateau, Nassarawa, Adamawa, Southern Borno, Southern Kaduna, Southern Bauchi, Southern Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara,and FCT Abuja have disassociated themselves from attempts and call by some disgruntled elements to block food supply to the Southern part of the country.The call is laughable, trash, nonsense in its entirety and unacceptable.

We from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria shall continue to transact, do trade with and supply abundant food items to our Southern brothers who are so dear to us.

No amount of blackmail shall force us to part away from YORUBAS, IBOS IJAWS, BINIS, IBIBIOS and others. Let it be known to this group that the era of divide and rule by the so called core north is over, completely buried and gone for good. such cannot be tolerated any longer. we no longer accept deceit and lies from anybody.

The Forum unequivocally advised those who are championing and supporting the call to rethink and desist from further making such an empty treat that will not augour well for them and their sponsors.

On this note therefore, The Forum warned that it will not accommodate or tolerate such reckless statement from any quarter and asked this group to stare clear of Middle Belt geographical territories. Middle Belt is not part of the north and Middle Belt region is capable and can feed the entire Nigeria including the so called core north. infact, BENUE and KOGI alone can feed the entire Nigeria twenty Four calender months. their dubious intention will be meet with stiff resistance. how on earth do you cut supply of what you don’t have or what you don’t produce?

The Forum is also asking this elements to be careful as not to jeopardise the already existing good, harmonious working relationship with our Southern brothers. we will not live any stone unturned to make sure we continue to maintain the existing good and cordial relationship with our Southern brothers.

The Forum is equally calling on all our Southern brother and sisters to remained calm and ignore all the noise and rumours been pendling or making around and remained focused as they pursue their legitimate businesses.

God Bless Middle Belt Forum

God Bless Nigeria

Thank You

John Haruna

Secretary

Middle Belt Forum

Kaduna State.