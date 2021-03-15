Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has agreed to partner with a private agricultural firm, Umza International Farming Limited to embark on a $100m investment in rice and sugarcane production, as part of effort to boost and promote agriculture and food security in the state,





Chairman of the firm, Alhaji Mohammed Maifata stated this today in Bauchi, when he led officials of the firm to a courtsey call visit to the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir at the government house.He said that the $100m investment bring in the sum of N30b a year as turnover into the state after all deductions must have been made at the end of each year of activities.





Maifata said that the firm will provide all the necessary inputs for sugar and rice production in the state thereby providing opportunity for over 3000 out-growers on Umza farms and over 5000 out-growers in their own various farms.





“We are here to look at ways of investing in the agricultural sector in Bauchi State, as you are aware, we are the biggest rice mill in Africa with the largest production capacity.



He said that “We are not only investing in rice but in other commodities such as oil and sugar. We are ready to expand our operations in various ways for the economic development of Bauchi state.”



Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the state is blessed with abundant mineral resources and therefore his administration will work assiduously to ensure all the potentials of the state are exploited, no matter their location.



The governor said that the state government is ready to provide a level playing field for critical stakeholders in the sector to invest in the agricultural sector of Bauchi state to raise GDP and ensure compliance with modern techniques in farming.



He said, “We are happy to receive you, me, the Government and the people of Bauchi state. We have a big challenge and we have really come up with a robust agricultural policy and your coming will be added to the implementation of our agro policy.”



“We have received you with a lot of hope, we will work with you on this important investment. Bauchi is an agricultural state, we have a lot of solid minerals that need to be harnessed.”



The Governor, therefore, appealed to the authorities concerned on the need to ensure full engagement of Bauchi farmers on the CBN driven interventions in agriculture to enable them to benefit from enhanced production.