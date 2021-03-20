Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Friday, March 19, 2021 secured the conviction of six internet fraudsters before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The convicts are: Ogunleye Oluwayemi Femi, Abayomi Taofeek (a.k.a. Jessica Andrew), Oluyemi Kayode (a.k.a. Robert Linda), Kolawole Abiodun Henry, Abiodun Akinyemi Olusoji and Busari Oluwatobi David.

While Ogunleye was convicted of hacking into a network computer and imputing fake data with the intention that the data would be acted upon as genuine, an offence that is contrary to Section 13 and punishable under same Section of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015; the others were all found guilty of fraudulently impersonating some foreigners, contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

Advertisement

They all pleaded guilty to their respective one count charges based on the plea bargain agreement earlier reached with the Commission.

In view of their plea, Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Ogunleye , Olusoji and David to two months imprisonment each, while Taofeek, Kayode and Kolawole bagged three months jail terms.

In addition to the jail terms, Ogunleye was ordered to restitute his victims the sum of N12, 208,773 (Twelve Million Two Hundred and Eight Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Three Naira Only), while Olusoji is to forfeit N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira Only) to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

David, Taofeek, Kayode and Kolawole are to restitute their victims to the tune of $3,540USD (Three Thousand Five Hundred and Forty United States Dollars); $200USD (Two Hundred United States Dollars ); $100USD (One Hundred United States Dollars ) and $50USD ( Fifty United States Dollars ) respectively..

The convicts are to forfeit items recovered from them at the point of arrest to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.