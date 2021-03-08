The rate of increase of insecurity is becoming alarming. This is as available information indicates that two soldiers were gundown by two police officers in Nasarawa State.

In Toto LGA, two policemen from Nakuse police station killed a soldier and injured another due “to some little argument” at a checkpoint. The soldiers were on a motorcycle.

The soldier that died – his name was Cpl Dantani Bako while the injured one in the hospital is Pte Samuel Gambo.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 5th.