It has been observed that what Nigerians are lacking today is people and leaders that can contribute to the society with their own resources by building schools, hospitals, empowering the youths with employment, entrepreneurship and giving scholarship to the less privileged.

The observation was made by the Speaker of Nigerian Students Parliament, Abdullahi Mai Doki as contained in a statement he issued to news men in Bauchi at end of a sensitization meeting held in Maiduguri, Borno state over the weekend.

He opined that though democracy is all about developing people, some politicians who found themselves at the top will forget their people and allow them to suffer developmental neglect for the period they are in power.

Abdullahi Mai Doki however commended the leadership style of the Chief Whip of House of Reps, Muhammed Tahir Monguno who he said has demonstrated that he was elected to serve the people in line with the dictates of democracy.

The National Speaker said that, “Muhammed Tahir Monguno is a philanthropist and leader because of his tremendous contributions to economical development and Youth empowerment in Borno State and Northern Nigerian in particular, he has helped in different aspects of life to the youths and the less privileged, he is a leader and mentor that have his people at heart”.

He further stated that, “indeed he is a leader that accords everyone a sense of belonging devoid of any sentiment or preferential considerations. He leads with sincerity, honesty, justice, fairness and sees everyone as his own, compassionate leader, a political colossus of infinite wisdom and a symbol of unity”.

Abdullahi Mai Doki added that Muhammed Tahir Monguno representing the Good people of Monguno/ Marte/Nganzai Federal constituency has been a man of his words, sincere and a focus leader.

He added that the federal law maker has over the years provided opportunities for youths and people of Borno state to develop themselves and the people are very proud of him because of his kind gesture in many angle .

The National Students Speaker stated that, “We are praying to have leaders like him in every state of the federation because without any fear of contractions our Country could have move forward without depending on government” .