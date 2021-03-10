Advertisement

Orjiako Nelly

These are not the best of times for Delta born Senator James Manager who is serving his fifth term in the National Assembly, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the new leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa is set to use him and many others to test the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) law, multiple sources in EFCC and the CCB have confirmed.

In a letter to CCB dated 26th February 2021, the commission asked to be furnished with the assets declaration form of the Senator. According to our sources, the CCB is yet to honor the request but will definitely do so. The request from the commission we gathered is based on a petition addressed to them detailing properties owned by James Manage in a high brow area of Dubai, paying for two luxury apartments at once in The First Central Hotel, Dubai. In the course of buying the properties, investigators gathered that his passport number and Nigeria phone number were filled, as a condition for owning such.

Advertisement

A source within the CCB revealed that the Senator didn’t feel any of these properties all the years he submitted his forms, thereby contravening the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which may lead to his trial in the Code of Conduct Tribunal, if the EFCC decides to push it through.

The EFCC is also looking at his dealing with one company called Komixco Nigeria Limited as well as Veritas, a company in which he has shares. His two accounts in UBA and Zenith Bank have been subjected to scrutiny in the past few days, revealed a source with the commission to us.

Similarly, the Chief Economic Adviser of the Delta State Governor, Mr Kingsley Emu is also a subject of serious probe, with his assets declaration form also requested from CCB. Apart from owning a luxury apartment at Marsa Dubai plaza, which was never stated in his assets form, being a public office holder of over twelve years, he has been found to own a company abroad where he still sits as director, contrary to the provisions of the law. According to EFCC sources, he opened Zaking Careminders Ltd on 10th September 2019 in the United Kingdom. This was also never filled in his CCB form