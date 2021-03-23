– To also build security skills in over 5,000 Traffic Agency personnel

For effective and efficient community policing, the government of Kano state under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, promised to train 4,800 youth from the 44 local governments across the state, on how to be skilful in community policing.

This was disclosed by the governor during the Passing-Out of some trained youth and welcoming new intakes, at Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa, Kano, Sunday.

Out of the 4,800 prospective trainees, 150 will come from each of the metropolitan local governments and 100 from each of other local governments outside metropolis, adding that, “We just have to be up and doing in making sure we put all our hands on deck for safer Kano and Nigeria.”

“Apart from 4,800 who will be trained from the 44 local government areas, the over 5,000 personnel of the State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) will also be trained here in batches in this Institute. We are doing this to improve upon our performance in community policing strategy,” he assured.

It is because, according to him, “…the state puts special consideration on community policing, that the state established Community Policing Committee at all levels, from community level to Ward level to local government level and to state level.

And above them all, we have Expanded Security Committee, which comprises of the Commissioner of Police, Director Department of State Security and heads of other security agencies, among others.”

At the event, 500 KAROTA personnel and 230 Corporate Security trainees were included in the Passing-Out ceremony and welcoming of new intakes.

Governor Ganduje called for discipline and commitment from those who completed their training exercises, adding that, “We need to understand that, security of our society needs coherent intelligence gathering, intellect, commitment and patriotism.”

In his remarks the Director General of the Gabasawa Security Institute a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Isma’ila Tanko Wudilawa, commended the state government for being committed to the security of the state.

He assured that, “Your Excellency Sir, we are very grateful for your continued commitment towards making this Institute accept its name rightly. We are assuring the governor that we will not relent in making a successful community policing a reality.”