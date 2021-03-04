Advertisement



‌By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Three suspected kidnappers who allegedly abducted an Owerri-based legal practitioner, Chima Eze, have been arrested by men of Imo police command.

247ureports gathered that the suspects were apprehended by Special Anti-Kidnaping Unit of the command.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, the police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the súspects, Chimebere Nwangborogwu, 25, Peter Aluo, 28, and Ikechukwu Nwokejiezi, 41, were arrested after the operatives of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit stormed their camp at Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the syndicate had on February 28 kidnapped the lawyer at his house at 2, St Silas Anglican Church Road, MCC Road, Owerri North LGA of the state.

Ikeokwu said that the súspects established communication with the wife of the victim and demanded N15m ransom.

But through a painstaking investigation, the group was arrested at their den in Mbieri and with the victim rescued unhurt.

Ikeokwu also said that the syndicate also abducted one Chimankpa Nwosu, a native of Amauzari in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state on February 27 and demanded N50m as ransom.

Our correspondent gathered that Nwosu, was kinapped at New Owerri of the state capital.

The police spokesperson said, “Pursuant to multiple cases of Kidnappings, especially the kidnap of Barr Chima Eze of Number 2, St Silas Anglican Church Road, MCC Road, Owerri North LGA of Imo state on February 27 and Chimankpa Nwosu of Amauzari, a native of Isiala Mbano LGA but kidnapped at New Owerri, of which the Kidnappings demanded N50m and N15m, respectively.

“On February 2, at Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, as a result of painstaking and diligent investigation, operatives of the command swung into action and arrested these súspects.

“At the point of their arrest, one cut to size double barrel gun, one locally-made pistol, seven live cartridges, and a long rope used in tying their victims were recovered from them as exhibits.”

The lawyer who spoke to journalists at the command headquarters said that he was double-crossed, blindfolded, and taken into the súspects hideout.

The kidnap victim said that his abductors threatened to shoot him if his wife and friends didn’t bring the N15m they demanded as ransom.