Destiny Akaraka Nwagwu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) for the March 27,2021 by election into the Aba North /Aba South federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The seat became vacant following the death of the former member representing the constituency, Hon. Ossy Prestige, who was serving his second term on the platform of APGA.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared March 27, 2021, as the date for the by –election which will hold in the 24 wards of the federal constituency.

Chairman of the APGA electoral committee, Engr. Nwadiogbu Nnamdi disclosed that Nwagwu polled 616 votes while his main challenger, Hon. Obinna Ichita , got 16 votes

However, Ichita, in a post made on his verified facebook page, withdrew few hours to the primaries. Sources said he failed to communicate the decision to the APGA leadership

State Chairman of APGA, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, commended the National working committee of the party led by Chief Victor Oye, for ensuring a transparent, free and fair process, stressing that the era of imposition is gone in the party.

“I commend the national leadership of the party for ensuring a transparent, free and fair process. Our candidate emerged through a democratic process. The era of imposition of candidates is gone in APGA, thanks to the national working committee led by Chief Victor Oye.”

In his acceptance speech, Nwagwu expressed gratitude to the party for electing him, assuring that he will serve the people dutifully if elected

He also pledged to accommodate other aspirants in the interest of the party.