By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma seems to have buried the hatchet with his arch-rival and former Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha following the appointment of his (Okorocha’s) loyalists into his cabinet.

In a press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, eleven appointments had been approved by the Governor which had more of the former Governor’s core loyalists as Special Advisers.

Pundits argue that the Governor may have decided to settle the internal rift in the state APC after succeeding in retrieving the Eastern Palm University (EPU) allegedly owned by the former Governor.

247ureports gathered that the Governor’s hand of fellowship extended to the Senator representing Orlu zone is probably to assuage peoples feelings and garner more support for the ongoing APC membership revalidation and reregistration exercise across the country.

The new appointments, according to the release, had the former Governor’s commissioner for Commerce and Market Development, Lady Joy Mbawuike, the former commissioner for Tourism, Cyril Okafor and former commissioner for Sports, Robert Ekwebelem among other Okorocha’s loyalists.