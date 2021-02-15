By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Residents in Orlu council area of Imo state have again been brought to a stampede following the resurgence of the Nigerian soldiers in the area.

247ureports gathered that the military men recently deployed in the crisis-ridden area had caused fear and anxiety among the people as they continue to patrol the nooks and crannies of the area on a daily basis.

According to reports, the soldiers also hover around on helicopter to monitor the movement of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) which was reported to have also gone into hiding.

Consequent upon this, traders at various markets and pedestrians have shut their shops and ran away for fear of being killed.

In a phone in program this morning on Oziza FM, Owerri, callers called on the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma as well as the Commissioner of Police to send words to the military men who were reportedly having field day in molesting innocent civilians.