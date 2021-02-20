-Calls On Gov Uzodinma To Intervene Immediately

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has described as despicable and unwarranted the continued hovering of military helicopters within Orlu and Orsu local government axis of Imo State.

He called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately intervene to bring public sanity before it degenerates into another bloody clash as witnessed few weeks ago in the state, expressing bitterness how the South Eastern Nigeria was gradually turning to a battle ground.

According to him, such action was capable of causing psychological injury on innocent people owing to the fact that there was no proper notice that military hardwares would embark on such strange display within the affected areas.

Senator Anyanwu further wondered if there was any war going on in Imo state to warrant the military to unleash their personnel on the masses, noting that such exercise inhibits the rights of the people to free movement.

“It is wrong for the military to intimidate the people with strange movement of their hardwares without properly informing the rural people who are made up of peasant farmers. This action does not only affect them psychologically but frightens them from going about their normal businesses”

“Governor Hope Uzodinma, as the Chief Security Officer of the state should rise fast to arrest the situation before innocent people are humiliated. Obviously, proper publicity would have been carried out to intimate the people about the ongoing military displays in those affected LGAs, but where that was not done, the military should immediately withdraw their personnel for the sake of peace.” He stated.

Senator Anyanwu therefore enjoins the people of the state not to panic, pointing out that efforts were on top gear to reach out to relevant bodies with a view to nipping the ugly trend in the bud.