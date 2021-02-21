Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor has stated that Igbo nation has nothing pending before any institutional authority that demands for its separate existence from Nigeria hence, is not at war with any ethnic group or Nigeria at large.

Prof. Obiozor, in reacting to the lingering crisis in Orlu council area of Imo state, warned that Nigerians should desist from engaging in acts or activities capable of fanning the embers of national disunity.

He condemned the activities of Eastern Security Network (ESN), accusing them of taking the laws into their own hands.

He said, “those who preach or prefer military solution to Nigerian problems are today, equally as a threat to Nigerian unity as those enemies they are fighting.

“Use of force, intimidation or violence will be a national catastrophe which should be avoided or it leads to a synchronized national crisis and ultimate disintegration of Nigeria, all this should be avoided.

“As I stated earlier in my inaugural speech as the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo nation is not at war with Nigeria. However, what must be clear to all is that Igboland is not a ‘no man’s land’. There are laws and cultures that must be respected and complied with by every Igbo person in order to save our heritage.”

He regretted that such crisis could culminate in a community (Orlu) which, he argued, was reputed for its peaceful and serene nature, thanking the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for his prompt intervention.