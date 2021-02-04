Advertisement

The Department of State Security (DSS) has taken over the mosque and residence of Kano-based controversial preacher Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara.

Kano Government had debarred Kabara from preaching in the state for his mode of teachings considered too violent and inciting.

The State Security took the measure, The Nation learnt, to prevent the Sheikh’s followers from coming on protest or anything that could hurt public peace.

The Qadirriya house where the Sheikh was born, sometime in 2008, witnessed heavy military and mobile policemen following threat to peace.

His followers were also prohibited from carrying out their annual Mauqibi religious festival.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the government took the decision to avoid creating tension in the State.

He also announced all seminaries run by the clergyman would be shut down pending investigation by security agencies.

Garba further stated that the council has directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to abstain from airing such enflaming preaching, sermons, propagation and any other religious discussions in the interest of peace and tranquility in the State.

The Commissioner also revealed security agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against any person or group found flouting the order.

However, heavily armed DSS personnel were on Thursday seen at strategic locations around the Sheikh’s places of worship to ensure peace.

