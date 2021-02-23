Advertisement

The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to a malicious and mischievous media report trying to link the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN with the purported killing of six children in Anambra State. Fabricated claims like this is only akin to giving the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

Those behind this lame and poorly scripted dummy stupidly forgot the main reason for the establishment of ESN, and the mission of IPOB. We came to save lives and not to waste them. We don’t kill those we daily put our lives on the line to save and protect. Associating us with such barbaric act is not only insulting but a lie from the pit of hell.

But for the sake of the gullible, we wouldn’t have bothered to gignify distracting and foolish reports like this with a response. And this will be the last time we will respond to a trash like this. We have no hands in the purported incident.

We also want to debunk the lies by the Nigeria military that those it arrested in Orlu during their genocidal raid and air strike last week are ESN operatives. It’s just unfortunate that the Janjaweed Nigeria Army which capitulates before rag-tag Boko Haram could curiously arrest innocent Biafran civilians at Orlu branding them ESN operatives.

Till tomorrow, the Nigeria military should know that its poorly-trained troops are no match to the gallant and formidable ESN operatives. We are miles ahead of them, and can never be subdued by them. Their propaganda cannot work.

We equally want to warn the Nigerian military to ensure nothing happens to the Jewish Rabbi Kelechi Nwachukwu and his family as well as other IPOB members they arrested out of frustration following their humiliation by the indomitable ESN operatives at Orlu. We MUST warn the Nigeria military as well as the Supreme Court Administrator in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to ensure that nothing happens to these IPOB members and 33 synagogue worshipers arrested in Orlu and paraded in the public as if they were criminals.

Hope Uzodima should be ashamed of himself for masterminding the killing and persecution of his unarmed people at a time his fellow Northern Governors are openly negotiating with armed bandits and terrorists. While the Northern Leaders are busy facilitating amnesty for mass murderers, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors in the South East are sponsoring the destruction of their own people. But these saboteurs and Fulani slaves in our land must reap the fruit of treachery!

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB