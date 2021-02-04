Advertisement

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered that hearing notice be served on Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to appear in court over a suit seeking the sack of former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

When the matter came up on Thursday, counsel for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chris Uche told the court that the order has not been served on Gbajabiamila even though he has been listed as one of the respondents in the suit.

This position is opposed By Johnson Usman counsel representing Dogara as he claims that the defendant is not a registered member of the All Progressives Congress.

After listening to both counsel, Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter to the ninth of March, 2021 for definite hearing

The plaintiffs are asking the court to among others, declare that Dogara has ceased to be a member of the National Assembly from the date he defected to the APC from the People’s Democratic Party.