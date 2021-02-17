Advertisement

Afam Aminu Chimezie, Onitsha

33 Police Station, Onitsha which was burnt to ashes by the Nigerian youths during last year’s EndSars protest is now wearing a new look after the Federal Government and Police authorities had abandoned it several months after it was set ablaze by rampaging youths over alleged Police brutality in the country.

The responsibility of rebuilding the Federal institution which is in the Concurrent List has unfortunately become the burden of ordinary Nigerians who are now bearing the brunt of rebuilding the dilapidated structures.

Since after the unfortunate incident at the Police Station in which the DPO,Bawa Abdu Sale managed to escape alive ,the work environment of Police personnel at the station have turned miserable.

However, succor has come the way of police personnel in the station who have been operating under mango trees standing in the premises as some well-meaning citizens and residents of the area have started rebuilding some structures at the Police Station after its abandonment by both the Federal and Anambra State Government, including Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The renovated structure which is the General Room [Charge Room] which houses the police cell and other administrative officers were said to have been refurnished by friends of the D.P.O, Bawa Abdu Sale by church leaders, youth organizations, landlord associations and other well meaning individuals in the area.

The new structure which is the general office was rebuilt through funds contributed by the afore mentioned groups through numerous complaints and representations by the Divisional Police Officer[DPO] who has cap in the arm begging for assistance, complaining that officers and men of the Division were operating under a “very severe” environment.

A source close to the station told our correspondent that having listened to the pleas of the Police boss, some concerned groups who were moved to tears decided to rebuild some burnt structures in other to recreate accommodation and offices for the police personnel who have been operating under the scorching sun of the present dry season as well as preventing the hardship the police officers were likely going to face during the forthcoming rainy season.

Our source who did not want his name on print regretted that the Federal Government, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Anambra State Government and the state Police Command have all abandoned the men and officers of 3;3 Police Division to their fate.

All effort made to speak with the D.P.O, Bawa Abdu Sale proved abortive as he declined to speak to the press on the new development.