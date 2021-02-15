Advertisement

The Bauchi State Government will ensure equity, fairness in ongoing workers’ verification, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Malam Nuhu Zaki has said.

Zaki told the News Agency of Nigeria that the exercise, being conducted across the 20 Local Government Areas, was not meant to witch-hunt any employee, but an effort to further sanitise the system.

He warned all staff members in the state against sharp practices.

”The state government will continue to instill discipline, transparency and accountability in the conduct of local government administration.

”Local councils will continue to execute projects as well as deliver services that would add value to the socio-economic well-being of the people especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

He called on all council chairmen to be vigilant on security by cooperating with security operatives, traditional and community leaders.

Zaki also assured that the ministry will continue to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the traditional rulers and the government for a prosperous community.

The commissioner said the traditional rulers were custodians of peace and unity.

NAN reports that on Aug. 12, 2020, the implementation committee on Bank Verification Number (BVN) and authentication of civil servants on its Bauchi State government payroll, said it saved over total sum of N225, million for the government from October 2019 to June 2020.

The committee said it removed 882 state and local governments ”ghost” workers from the nominal and payroll.

According to a report from the committee, 112 state and 284 local government employees, including Primary Education Authorities (PEAs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) were not cleared by the Committee due to death, over age due for retirement, failure to appear for physical verification or abandonment.

The implementation committee reports that 39 state and 146 local government employees, including PEAs and PHCs were discovered to be genuine staff after its meticulous screening and verification.