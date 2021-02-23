Advertisement

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, will conduct a livestock census in Kano State, with a view to obtaining reliable, updated information on livestock numbers, products and production system.

“The livestock survey is very important because it will provide the much needed data for the formulation and implementation of the livestock productivity enhancement component of our project”.

The State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad announced this while receiving the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, in his office.



In this regard, Malam Ibrahim explained that the project would seek the support of the Dakar-based financial and management consulting firm, Africa Consulting and Trading (ACT Afrique Group), to conduct a thorough job.

“Livestock plays a very important role in agriculture in this part of the country but, unfortunately, the data we have on livestock is obsolete and unreliable. Therefore, we need accurate information and statistics to guide us on the design and implementation of our livestock productivity and enhancement initiatives”, he stressed.

Among other things, the Project Coordinator explained that the KSADP would invest to a large extent in grazing reserve development, diary production, commercial and small scale fodder production, cattle insemination, annual vaccination and beef development.

According to Malam Ibrahim, the project, through multiple interventions, will support the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the implementation of its RUGA initiative, especially now that pastoralists are returning to the North, arising from unpleasant developments in some parts of the country where they previously resided.

Earlier, the National Project Coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES), Mrs. Winnie Lai-Solarin, said she was in Kano to discuss with the KSADP Project Management Unit, on how her office and the KSADP can collaborate in the areas of pasture development, artificial insemination, milk collection and training of pastoralists.

She suggested the creation of an innovation platform to facilitate synergy between projects concerned with livestock development, pointing out that doing so would ensure project sustainability and avoidance of duplicity as well as wastage of resources.

Mrs. Lai-Solarin further advised the KSADP Project Management Unit to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to achieve the desired results and praised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for ensuring a strong management team that had demonstrated resolve towards achieving the project’s objectives.