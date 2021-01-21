Advertisement

Impressed by the way and manner local government leaders treated and faced Polio head-on ceaselessly, with vigour and absolute commitment, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed the Chairmen to give COVID-19 similar treatment.

As part of the determined commitmet and as part of the process to face the second wave of the pandemic, he met with the Chairmen at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Wednesday.

“You know how you treated Polio tirelessly with all seriousness and genuine feeling of responsibility, I want you to give COVID-19 similar treatment. Or even more than that,” he urged.

Reminding them that, “You know we fought the battle against Polio together, since when I was the Deputy Governor. It should still be fresh in your memories, how we worked round the clock and with Allah’s Blessing we gave our possible best for our dear country to become Polio-Free nation.”

He directed them to raise Committees at Local Government and Ward Levels Against COVID-19. Which, according to him, would help in taming the pandemic from all fronts, insisting that, “This is absolutely necessary.”

While calling on them to engage security agents in the gigantic, herculean and tasking effort, he said, “We have produced and secured millions of face masks. You will all be given for distribution to your people. All hands must be on deck.”

Governor Ganduje discloses that, he would soon invite the newly elected chairmen for similar discussions and partnership, clarifying that, “I know as out-going Chairmen, your tenure will soon come to an end. But those of you who are among the newly elected chairmen, I will soon re-invite you with other newly elected chairmen for the same stakeholders meeting.”

He also reminded that, “It is our responsibility as leaders to always see to the safety of our people at all levels. We still need to do more in all areas of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”