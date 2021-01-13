Advertisement

State

The Biafran Transitional Government [BTG] after deliberation in the first meeting of the year 2021 has unequivocally determined that if these innocent and defenceless Indigenous Biafran men and women illegally detained in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons for over fifteen (15) years because of the right to self-determination are not released unconditionally without further ado then the proposed 2021 governorship election in defunct Anambra state shall be halted in whatever way deem fit including self-defence.

These prisoners of conscience unjustly incarcerated in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons are as follows: Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Onyekachi Orji, Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.

Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Advertisement

The Biafran National Guard [BNG] has continually demanded for the release of these innocent Indigenous Biafran men and women illegally imprisoned but the occupying government of Nigeria remains adamant and continues to impair the court trial of these Biafran prisoners of conscience.

Several efforts have consistently been made by BNG through qualified legal representatives to enable trial of the case in whatsoever court of law but the Nigerian prosecuting attorneys and prison officials have deliberately continued to hinder the progress of the trial via constant absence of the prosecuting team and the prison warders purposely withholding prisoners from attending court on trial dates thereby encouraging unnecessary adjournments and a sheer testament the trial is malicious and vindictive.

The right to self-determination of Indigenous Peoples is recognized in many international and regional instruments, which includes the Declaration of Principles of International Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation Among States adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1970; the Helsinki Final Act adopted by the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (CSCE) in 1975; the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights of 1981; the CSCE Charter of Paris for a New Europe adopted in 1990; and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action of 1993.

Also the right to self-determination has been affirmed by the International Court of Justice in the Namibia case; the Western Sahara case and the East Timor case in which its erga omnes character was confirmed.

Furthermore, the scope and content of the Right to self-determination has been elaborated upon by the UN Human Rights Committee, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and numerous leading international jurists.

The inclusion of the Right to self-determination in the International Covenants on Human Rights and in the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, thereby emphasising that self-determination is an integral part of human rights law which has a universal application.

BTG is not in the oblivion about the active conspiratory over the handling of the trial by the Nigerian Fulani Oligarchy and so called prominent persons in defunct Anambra state which includes Nigerian Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, Alex Oshiomole, Innocent Chukwuma(Innoson), Peter Obi, Willie Obiano, Arthur Eze and others.

The Biafran National Guard is imploring those men of no valor empowering the subjugation and suffering of innocent and defenseless Indigenous Biafrans to seek counsel from former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, then Eastern governors, legislators and ex-police I.G Mike Okiro on the precedents of BNG.

There is no justification for the continuous imprisonment of these Indigenous Biafrans in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons for over fifteen (15) years while arrested members of the Islamic terrorists sects BokoHaram and Fulani Herdsmen are pardoned, granted amnesty, integrated into the Nigeria security forces and termed “repentant”.

The Christian Bible in Revelation 22:11 – 12 states that “Let him who does wrong continue to do wrong; let him who is vile continue to be vile; let him who does right continue to do right; and let him who is holy continue to be holy.”

“Behold, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done.”

BNG is surely coming and shall repay to everyone responsible for the gross violations of the fundamental freedom and human rights of Indigenous Biafrans.

We demand for the unconditional release by the first quarter of this year every prisoners of conscience unjustly detained in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons otherwise there shall be no peace nor tranquillity for the stipulated election in the defunct state.

It is a known fact that the occupying government of Nigeria prefers the hand of violence and ignores the voice of dialogue. And BNG is guaranteeing that the deployment of armed troops and mercenaries will not enable any form of participation in the 2021 governorship election in defunct Anambra state.

We clearly want to warn there must be no form of conviction against anyone of these prisoners of conscience but a complete discharge and acquaintance. This is not a threat or any form of intimidation but a guarantee and promise to the occupying government and her cohorts. It should be duly noted that the Biafran National Guard is not at war or peace with anyone but solely focused on the total restoration of Biafra sovereignty.

SIGNED :

Col. Nsikak Akpan,

Spokesperson, BNG.