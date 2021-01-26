Advertisement

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND DIARY:

The Anambra State Police Command wishes to confirm to the general public that, one Mr Philip Emeka Chinwuba ‘m’ aged 56years of Chinwuba Street,Aguleri in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State was arrested following an investigation the Command is undertaking that required his explanation on the role he allegedly played in the crime.

The suspect had on or about 15/1/2021 originate and

circulated on various social media platforms a false and malicious publication captioned”COVID-19 IN AWKA” and (reproduced hereunder)

in which the suspect claimed that

(i).”Corona virus has hit govt house Awka with more than 30 senior govt officials including Governor Obiano on isolation and that late Igwe Kelly of Igbariam contracted the virus after visiting the governor to thank him for lifting his suspension and died three days to the last ofala celebration”

(ii).”That the virus was brought into govt house by Mrs Maureen Odili from USA who is the wife of Chief of Staff to the governor”

(iii).”That Mr. Primus Odili was having sexual affairs with light skin woman and as such Maureen bleached herself and came to show off her new look…etc”

Also circulated on the same premise were series of falsehood and inciting messages which was made for the purpose of causing annoyance,criminal intimidation,enemity,hatred,ill will,or needless anxiety contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime(Prohibition Prevention Etc)Act,2015.

The above background is necessary to underscore the resolve of the Police Command to unravel those behind the documents being circulated online as well as the malicious publications.

The allegations contained therein no doubt require proof and the Command intends to get to the root of the matter.

The involvement of the suspect so far is to the extent that circulation of both documents have been traced to him. He therefore has a duty to explain either his direct involvement in authoring both or otherwise.

The Public may kindly note that the laws are clear on the issues raised here and will therefore be applied accordingly.Suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

CSP Haruna Mohammed PPRO Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command.