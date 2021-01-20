Bayelsa State House of Assembly has denied rumour of an alleged impeachment plot against the state governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Addressing newsmen, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Tare Porri, said the house had never contemplated impeaching the governor.

There were reports that members of the state assembly are collating signatures to remove the governor over his alleged refusal to share N38 billion federal government refund to the state with them.

But Porri, who represents Ekeremor Constituency 1, said the house cannot request for the sharing of the refund money meant for the development of the state.

“We want to warn those behind the rumour, those who think that they can just wake up and accuse the house that is made up of respected and honourable members representing 24 constituencies. It’s quite unfortunate that we have to gamble with this type of situation in this state.

“We have never contemplated that. The assembly is in partnership and synergy with the governor to move the state forward,” he said.