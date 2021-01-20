Advertisement

Is it not clear now to all and sundry, especially my Yoruba bretheren, that Fulani grand stratagem is to use Fulani herdsmen terrorists from all across the Sahel to conquer our ancestral lands in the entire South, thereby turning the whole of #Nigeria into an almighy Fulani caliphate as #IPOB has been warning for years? In their ignorance, some ignorant Yoruba Fulanised commentators and journalists called us all manner of unprintable names just because we saw what they were unable to see many years back.

Very sadly some Yoruba journalists and Efulefus in the East never knew they were helping the cause of their own demise when they foolishly supported the illegal proscription of IPOB. Little did these few misguided individuals, especially Yoruba media practitioners, know that Fulani terrorists in Aso Rock saw IPOB as the only credible obstacle on their path to the total conquest of the entire South. They moved swiftly with the help of local traitors, the likes of South East and South South governors and Nnia Nwodo, to tag a peaceful mass movement a terrorist organisation in the hope of killing it. Thankfully they failed.

Today my Yoruba friends are feeling the full impact of true Janjaweed intentions of this Fulani presidency on their lives. Fulani will as usual attempt to deceive you with Tinubu presidency or as they have been doing for years with Igbo vice presidency- all in a bid to occupy our forests and drive us into the Atlantic Ocean.

If AMOTEKUN fails to drive away this Fulani army of darkness from Yoruba forests, as #ESN is now gallantly doing in the East, the whole of Yoruba land or what is left of it after the loss of Illorin to the caliphate will be lost to the Fulani conquistadors forever. Remember how they took Illorin from you. Don’t allow history to repeat itself.

Reject Tinubu presidential ambitions or else you are doomed. Insist on #REFERENDUM!

Signed

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB leader.

Through

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB