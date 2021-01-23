Gov Bala Mohd Signs MOU With UK Energy Firm To Provide Affordable Uninterrupted Energy

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement nnpc-may-2020

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed today presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with a PowerDot, a UK based energy firm.

The signing of the MoU between the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed and the  firm is to provide affordable uninterrupted energy through incineration of municipal solid waste to energy at affordable cost.

During the ceremony held at the Mini Chamber, Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala said today is a very auspicious day  promising that, he will do all the needful to ensure the firm operates effectively in the state.

Advertisement E-banking-1456x180-1.jpg

According to him, the MoU signed which one of its benefits is to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance.

The governor said the investment will enhance Internally Generated Revenue, create job opportunities as well as improvement of industrialisation to the state.

On his part, the Group Managing Director of the United Kingdom based firm, Ambassador Anthony Esere said the firm is  pleased to be in Bauchi State to bring investment of 70 million dollars, adding that the firm will commence work in the state on March this year.

Firstmonie-Wallet-Campaign-Direction-External-A-03-11-2020-Partner-Site-600x90-1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here