His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed today presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with a PowerDot, a UK based energy firm.

The signing of the MoU between the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed and the firm is to provide affordable uninterrupted energy through incineration of municipal solid waste to energy at affordable cost.

During the ceremony held at the Mini Chamber, Government House, Bauchi, Governor Bala said today is a very auspicious day promising that, he will do all the needful to ensure the firm operates effectively in the state.

According to him, the MoU signed which one of its benefits is to provide 10 megawatts of power through waste is key towards providing good governance.

The governor said the investment will enhance Internally Generated Revenue, create job opportunities as well as improvement of industrialisation to the state.

On his part, the Group Managing Director of the United Kingdom based firm, Ambassador Anthony Esere said the firm is pleased to be in Bauchi State to bring investment of 70 million dollars, adding that the firm will commence work in the state on March this year.