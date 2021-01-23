There is palpable tension in Enugu State on Saturday as many were reportedly killed and houses set ablaze by gunmen in Oruku Community in Nkanu East Local Government area of the state.

The cause of the fresh crisis is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Sources said the palace of the late traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah and his brothers house have been set ablaze by the gunmen said to have been sent by some natives who brought policemen that killed the monarch.

Igwe Mbah was shot dead by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactical Squad (SWAT) from Police Force Headquarters, Abuja on December 26, 2020 while he was reportedly addressing an annual general return meeting of the community at Oruku Town Hall.

The killing of the monarch sparked anger in the community and led to the burning of houses of those suspected to have conspired with the police in the killing.

Sources from the community who called 247ureports.com, said the mercenaries were brought by one Raymond Okenwa and fugitive Moses Nnamani, who had been on the running after the killing of the Igwe.

“They are currently killing and burning houses with mercenaries. They just attacked about 20 mins ago. They started by burning the late Igwe and his brother’s house.”

The house of the former local government chairman of Nkanu East, Hon Ejike Ani has reportedly burnt.

Many other houses are currently on fire.