From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Communities in Itas Gadau local government area has received two million Naira donated by the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed to the families of eighteen people that lost their lives after their canoe capsized inside River Buji and river Garin Dole in the area recently.

Council Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari stated this when he distributed the money to the families of people who lost their lives during the incident.

He said each person will receive N100,000 Naira to alleviate their sufferings, and told the community that the money is not a compensation but token assistance to alleviate their sufferings, and advised to take the incident as an act of God.

Maigari said the council within the first one hundred days in office executed so many projects in the area of provision of electricity, portable water, health care, education and rendered numerous assistance clubs religious organizations and traders.

Speaking at the distribution of the Money Mallam Magaji Gwaram expressed their gratitude to the Governor for the assistance and pledge to make judicious use of the money.

18 people including two nursing mothers died in the incident that occurred recently in River Buji