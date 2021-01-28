Advertisement

If you’ve done much online betting you will probably have noticed that most sports betting sites offer a lot of different sports for you to bet on. The major sports such as football, basketball, and tennis, for example, are offered pretty much everywhere, and you’ll usually find a wide range of other sports available too.

Betting sites often use their extensive coverage of different sports as a big selling point, stating that it’s good for their customers to have plenty of choices when it comes to which sports they can bet on. This is a perfectly fair point, and most bettors would probably agree.

This is because it potentially encourages bettors to bet on several different sports rather than just one or two. Although this may be something that many bettors find appealing, it is questionable as to whether it’s the right thing to do. Many betting experts would have you believe that you should focus your betting on just one sport.

Choosing how many sports to bet on is essentially a personal decision. The best advice we can give you is to do what you think is right for you. There are a few things you should consider, though, and we discuss these below.

Your Reasons for Betting

One of the key factors to consider when deciding how many sports you should bet on is your reasons for betting in the first place. If you bet mostly for enjoyment, then the important thing is to do what you enjoy the most.

If you enjoy betting on lots of different sports, then that’s probably what you should do. If you only really enjoy betting on one or two sports, such as betting on football, then you should stick to those.

If you’re betting for the sole purpose of making money, then you need to think about what’s the most profitable for you. It’s quite likely that you will see better results if you dedicate all your efforts to a single sport, but it’s not exactly a foregone conclusion. There are plenty of bettors out there who have success from wagering on a range of sports, and there’s no reason why you can’t too.

Your Sports Knowledge

If you’re a complete fanatic about several different sports and follow them all very closely, then you may well be in a good position to make money from betting on each one of them. On the other hand, if you’re only really knowledgeable about a single sport then it doesn’t make a lot of sense to bet on anything other than a particular sport.

As such, you need to consider just how knowledgeable you are about different sports when deciding how many to bet on. You need to be honest with yourself here, as you won’t be doing yourself any favors if you do a lot of betting on sports that you don’t understand that well. You are far more likely to be successful if you stick to placing wagers on sports that you are truly knowledgeable about. You don’t have to be an expert, but the more you know the better.

Time Available to You

The more time you spend on deciding which wagers to place, the greater your chances of success. Very few, if any, successful bettors make money just by trusting their instincts; they generally put a lot of time and effort into doing their research to identify the best betting opportunities. This is the model you should try and follow.

You don’t need to spend hours and hours deliberating over every selection you make, but you don’t want to be rushing things either. If you don’t have much time to dedicate to your betting, then you probably shouldn’t be betting on a lot of different sports.

You are better off spending the time that you do have focusing on just one or two, as this will probably give you the best results.