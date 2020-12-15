Advertisement

The sudden interest from the International Criminal Court, Hague, over the extra-judicial killing of End SARS protesters by the terrorists Nigeria Army troops is suspicious and hypocritical. The ICC announced the launch of investigation into the End SARS protest in Nigeria but remained silent over the wanton killings of Indigenous Biafrans by the same terrorists Nigeria Army.

The Biafran Transitional Government[BTG] declares as unacceptable the intention of the International Criminal Court to be wholly interested in the abuse of human rights of End SARS protesters in Nigeria but deliberately ignoring the killings of Indigenous Biafrans seeking the right to self-determination as affirmed by Article 3 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as thus “Indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

Are the lives of End SARS protesters more valuable than the lives of Indigenous Biafrans continually killed by the terrorists Nigeria armed forces?

As stated in the official website of the ICC, “The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.”

The Biafran National Guard [BNG] is reiterating that the OKIGWE MASSACRE which occurred on 29th March 2003 in Okwe, Onuimo Local government of Okigwe Province where over twenty-five thousand (25,000) unarmed and defenseless Indigenous Biafrans on a peaceful demonstration were killed and several other massacres perpetrated in Biafraland are GRAVEST enough to warrant an investigation by the ICC.

Will the OBIGBO MASSACRE that occurred during the End SARS protest in defunct Rivers State be part of the investigation by the International Criminal Court, Hague?

Or will the lives of those murdered by the terrorist Nigeria armed forces at Lagos-Lekki Toll Plaza be more valuable than the lives of Biafrans killed in Obigbo Town by the same terrorists Nigeria Army?

It must be noted that those extra-judicially killed in Obigbo were accused by defunct governor Nyesom Wike for being responsible for the carnage that followed the End SARS protest in the state. The terrorist Nigeria military moved from house to house in Obigbo Town abducting and shooting unarmed and defenceless youths.

President Chile Eboe-Osuji led ICC will surely be displaying lack of conscience and selective justice if the extra-judicial killings and violence against innocent and defenseless Biafrans are not investigated and persecution for those responsible.

The following extra-judicial killings and violence against unarmed and defenseless Indigenous Biafrans must be investigated otherwise the International Criminal Court will cease to be recognised by BNG: Okigwe Massacre(March 2003); Onitsha Massacre (May 2006); Edda-Ebonyi Massacre(July 2007);Onitsha Head-Bridge Massacre(December 2015); Aba Massacre(February 2016); Nkpor Massacre (May 2016); Pro-Trump Rally/Port Harcourt Massacre(January 2017), etc.

The ICC has revealed its complicity with the occupying Nigeria government on the injustice and abuse of the fundamental freedom and human rights of Indigenous Biafrans by intentionally ignoring several well-documented reports and petitions of these “massacres” from international human rights organisations – Amnesty International and INTERSOCIETY.

As the nineteenth (19th) session of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is opening today, 14th December 2020 at the World Forum Convention Center in The Hague, the International tribunal must stop acting as a political tool for Nigerian politicians and lobbyists or risk the complete destruction of its battered integrity.

The Biafran Transitional Government is again calling for the unconditional release of innocent Indigenous Biafrans imprisoned for over thirteen (13) years in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons without trials; Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Ezekwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Others are Uche Idikaigbo, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Onyekachi Orji, Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinwendu Irondi.

The continuous incarceration of those named shall be met with dare consequences promised the Biafran National Guard to the occupying Nigeria government.

Signed.

Col. Nsikak Akpan

Spokesperson, BIAFRA NATIONAL GUARD.